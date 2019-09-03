Chris Ramsey reveals signature move ahead of Strictly's weekend launch

Speaking in a preview video for the show's latest series, the South Shields dad has revealed his signature move is bypassing the dancefloor for the buffet table … so it may be a bit of a steep learning curve in training.

The 33-year-old was one of the first contestants to be revealed for this year’s show – and he told fans he would either be good or “so rubbish it would be funny”.

So surely that’s a win-win for us viewers?

The funnyman has been sharing glimpses of his training schedule on Instagram and it appears the celebrities are facing a gruelling challenge.

Posting a selfie on social media, Chris told his followers: “Sweaty mess. But this is the most fun I’ve ever had on the first day of anything!”

Ahead of Strictly’s first episode this weekend, the show has been sharing snippets of how the celebrities are getting on, and what we can expect to see from them when the spring into action.

And dad-of-one Chris has pledged to become his “own dance icon”, due to the skills he will develop during the Strictly process.

But how does he really feel about taking to the floor?

In the video, he said: “I think the most important thing I can bring from stand-up comedy to Strictly is how to deal with utter humiliation.”

Well, fingers crossed it won’t be that bad!

Saturday, September 7 will see this year’s first episode of Strictly Come Dancing air – and this is when Chris’s dance partner will be revealed as the celebrity line-up are paired with their professionals.

Chris has previously said on his podcast, which he co-hosts with wife Rosie Ramsey, Chris, 33, that he wants South Shields to get behind him as they did for X Factor winner Joe McElderry in 2009.

The dad-of-one recalled Shields fully supporting Joe during his TV journey, with even the town’s Greggs branches urging people to “Vote Joe” when they made a purchase.