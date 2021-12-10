Christmas craft fair and family events at Souter Lighthouse

A festive weekend is in store at the lighthouse.

Souter Lighthouse is holding a host of Christmas events on Saturday, December 11 and Sunday, December 12.

The National Trust property’s popular Christmas craft fair is back, which organisers say offers visitors a more relaxed way of shopping between 11am and 4pm.

Entry is free and visitors can browse locally hand made crafts, gifts, cards and jewellery across a range of stalls.

Children can also get creative at Souter’s ‘design your own Christmas stocking' event over the weekend.

Families can design and decorate a Christmas stocking in their own unique style, to keep or as a personalised gift for someone special.

The Trust said: “Father Christmas is sure to be impressed when he finds it hanging up on Christmas Eve! £4 per stocking. Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 December. No need to book, drop by the Education Room upstairs from the admissions area/secondhand bookshop between 10am and 3pm.”

Also running is Percy the Park Keeper's winter wander trail, where children can join in the fun with Percy and his animal friends, and give nature a helping hand.

The trail is in place between Saturday, December 11 and Friday, December 24 between the hours of 10.30am and 3.30pm, offering a chance to explore the lighthouse grounds and Whitburn Coastal Park.

Percy's little helpers can follow the trail in any order to discover games, including Wellie Hoopla and a Wheelbarrow Walk to gather food for wildlife, and seven activity stations.

