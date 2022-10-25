The dazzling Christmas Parade, lights switch-on events, carol concert and Santa visits will all return for 2022 as the borough prepares for what will be the most ‘normal’ festive season in three years.

The official countdown to Christmas will begin with the lights switch-on events in South Tyneside’s three town centres.

Choirmaster perform at a previous South Shields Christmas Light Switch-on, Market Place, South Shields.

There are: South Shields Market Square on Wednesday, November 23, from 5pm to 6pm, Jarrow Town Hall, Friday, November 25, from 4pm to 5pm, and Hebburn Fountains Park, Monday, November 28, from 4pm to 5pm.

The sensory centrepiece of celebrations, the spectacular Christmas Parade, returns to Ocean Road, South Shields, on Friday, December 9, choreographed by Creative Seed, and featuring the stunning Spark! Drumming group as well as community groups, dazzling costumes, family-friendly entertainment and a fireworks finale.

Councillor Joan Atkinson, Deputy Leader of South Tyneside Council with responsibility for Culture, Leisure and the Visitor Economy, said the borough’s towns and villages would be alive with events and decked out in ‘a dazzling array of festive lighting, decorations, trees and motifs’ for the festive season.

“Christmas is such a wonderful time of year for families and friends to get together, celebrate and have fun,” she said.

Crowds at a previous Christmas Lights switch on, at Jarrow Town Hall.

“We have an amazing line up of events planned, with something for all ages to enjoy, to help bring the magic of Christmas to South Tyneside.”

She added: “We look forward to welcoming both residents and visitors to enjoy everything on offer this year and would encourage people to save the important event dates in their diaries.”

Talented children from local schools across South Tyneside will unite for the Christmas Carol Concert, on December 5, at Temple Park Centre.

The concert returns in its traditional physical format following virtual concerts over the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Spark! Drummers.

Bands and school choirs will also be returning to town centres after a two-year absence, to help spread some festive cheer as people go about their Christmas shopping.

Santa will be taking special visits from children at his Grotto in Haven Point throughout December.

A range of festive entertainment and activities, such as arts and crafts will also take place at libraries, including The Word, Hebburn Central, Jarrow Focus and Cleadon Park.

Councillor Atkinson added: “There is so much happening across South Tyneside, not just council events, but with our partners at The Customs House, Jarrow Hall, Ocean Beach Pleasure Park, South Shields Museum and many more. We hope that people will take advantage of the fantastic range of activities on offer.”