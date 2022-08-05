Commonwealth Games, volcanoes and a spoon salesman: your 11 weekend quiz questions

As usual, the answers are below the 11 questions, but there’s no cheating mind. As usual, gloating is allowed if you win. Good luck.

1. Before Birmingham, which was the last British city to host the Commonwealth Games?

What do you know?

2. Ljubljana is the capital of which country?

3. Who is the most famous creation of the children’s author Julia Donaldson?

4. Which British chain store is named after two brothers called Alan and Matt Hargreaves?

5. Why was MP Sam Tarry in the news in July 2022?

6. In which television series did Bernard Cribbins play a spoon salesman called Mr Hutchinson?

7. Which political party, disbanded in 2016, was represented as an MP by George Galloway?

8. Italy has three active volcanoes. Name two of them.

9. What type of sweet is a Pontefract cake?

10. In which stadium did England Women win their 2022 European semi-final against Sweden?

11. Who was the US Senate member for Illinois between 2005 and 2008?

Answers