The Arts Council England funded project, aimed at increasing the number of people taking part in arts activity in the area, has announced its autumn/winter schedule.

It includes watercolour painting, glass fusion sessions, ukulele classes, hooky and proggy workshops, creative writing, patchwork drawstring bag making, felt book mark making, bird box making, animation and zine making for children and ceramics.

Specific seasonal workshops include a range of Christmas crafts, a glass star making, copper Christmas decorations, a festive proggy wreath making session and block print Christmas card sessions.

African drumming sessions with Gem Arts are among the workshops on offer.

All of the workshops operate on a “Pay What You Feel” basis, with participants encouraged to make a suggested £2 donation towards the cost of provision. But there is no set price for taking part in the majority of classes.

The workshops are held in easily accessible venues across Sunderland and South Tyneside The programme begins on Thursday, September 22.

Alexandra Marsden, community engagement co-ordinator at The Cultural Spring, said: “We’re delighted to be working with our many venues to offer so many brilliant in-person workshops and activity sessions.

"There are some new activities to try as well as some old favourites.

Festive proggy mat sessions with Kath Price are among the workshops on offer.

“We appreciate some people are still a bit nervous about attending workshops at venues, so we’re working with artists to produce at-home activity packs.

“These packs provide an opportunity to learn a new skill and create something amazing at home. Participants will receive a monthly activity pack to their door with all the materials and instructions provided to create a beautiful piece of art.

“Packs are suitable for everyone and participants will be supported by monthly check-in calls for advice and support.

“I’d like to thank all of our talented artists and our friendly, welcoming venues for their help in putting together such a busy and interesting programme of activity.”

Copper Christmas tree sessions are among the workshops on offer.