Dates set for Camel Parade and South Tyneside's Christmas Lights switch-on

The Camel Parade is returning to South Shields with Spark Drummers and fireworks.

An array of festive events are planned to bring Christmas joy to South Tyneside.

The Camel Parade

The Camel Parade will be making a return for the sixth year running on Friday, December 6 along Ocean Road to Harbour Drive with a sensational firework display once the camels have left the seafront.

There will also be a Christmas Fayre at Havenpoint in South Shields.

The Camel Parade features domesticated camels from a specialist, reputable company with the highest standards in animal welfare and training. They are well looked after by their handlers who have more than 40 years' experience. On the day, a vet will inspect the animals' welfare and they remain in care of their handlers at all times for the safety of both the animals and public.

Christmas Lights

The festive lights will be switched on in South Shields on Thursday, November 21, Jarrow on Friday, November 22, and Hebburn on Monday, November 25.

The South Shields lights switch on event is always popular with thousands expected to gather in the Market Place. Details of who will be carrying out the big switch-on have yet to be announced. Last year, former X Factor stars Jedward entertained crowds before turning on the lights.

The Camel Parade will feature Creative Seed and Spark! drummers.

The council and its street lighting partners, Balfour Beatty, are already starting their six-week preparation which includes testing, repairing and putting up a number of motifs, displays and garlands and Christmas trees.

Christmas Fair

The annual Christmas Fair will return to Haven Point on Saturday, November 16 to Sunday, November 17 with a range of festive stalls.

Plenty of carol services will also be taking place over the Christmas period.

The Mayor of South Tyneside, Coun Norman Dick, said: "The festive season is always such an exciting time in South Tyneside. We have many fantastic events happening throughout the season where children and families can celebrate and have fun.