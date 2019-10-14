Dates set for Camel Parade and South Tyneside's Christmas Lights switch-on
South Tyneside is set for another exciting festive season as Christmas Wonderland events return.
An array of festive events are planned to bring Christmas joy to South Tyneside.
The Camel Parade
The Camel Parade will be making a return for the sixth year running on Friday, December 6 along Ocean Road to Harbour Drive with a sensational firework display once the camels have left the seafront.
The Camel Parade features domesticated camels from a specialist, reputable company with the highest standards in animal welfare and training. They are well looked after by their handlers who have more than 40 years' experience. On the day, a vet will inspect the animals' welfare and they remain in care of their handlers at all times for the safety of both the animals and public.
Christmas Lights
The festive lights will be switched on in South Shields on Thursday, November 21, Jarrow on Friday, November 22, and Hebburn on Monday, November 25.
The South Shields lights switch on event is always popular with thousands expected to gather in the Market Place. Details of who will be carrying out the big switch-on have yet to be announced. Last year, former X Factor stars Jedward entertained crowds before turning on the lights.
The council and its street lighting partners, Balfour Beatty, are already starting their six-week preparation which includes testing, repairing and putting up a number of motifs, displays and garlands and Christmas trees.
Christmas Fair
The annual Christmas Fair will return to Haven Point on Saturday, November 16 to Sunday, November 17 with a range of festive stalls.
Plenty of carol services will also be taking place over the Christmas period.
The Mayor of South Tyneside, Coun Norman Dick, said: "The festive season is always such an exciting time in South Tyneside. We have many fantastic events happening throughout the season where children and families can celebrate and have fun.
"We'll be encouraging everyone to join in with the festivities and hope everyone has a brilliant time. South Tyneside really is the place to be this Christmas.”