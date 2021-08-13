Dinosaur safari trails are included in the app

The popular Love Exploring app is coming to South Tyneside, with four trails now available for people to enjoy across the borough, as well as augmented reality games.

The team behind it say the app aims to brings places to life using the technology that people carry in their pockets.

It includes a range of quiz trails and guided tours that are free to use.

South Tyneside Council - Cllr Pat Hay.

Guided trails to various locations in South Tyneside will tell users more about history, public art and places of interest along the way.

The first four trails available on the app are:

River Don - Route takes in Jarrow Hall, St Paul’s, play area and River Don Saltmarsh

Whitburn - Route takes in coastal path, Lewis Carroll statue (Whitburn Library), Cornthwaite Park and Thomas Elliott Harrison Blue Plaque.

Customs House/ Riverside - Route takes in Ferry Landing, Market Dock, Market Square and St Hilda’s which includes Blue Plaques as well as public art.

Seafront - Route takes in Littlehaven Promenade, the South Pier and South Marine Park – also includes Tyne Lifeboat & Jubilee Memorial as well as several Blue Plaques/ public art

All trails also include a Dinosaur Safari.

App users can go on an augmented reality adventure on each of the trails, meeting dinosaurs along the way.

The map will guide people to the nearest dinosaur, who will receive an alert when they are close, and can then view it on their screen and even take a photo to remember the fun day out.

There is also a dinosaur quiz to play, linked to the national curriculum, which will test children’s knowledge of the Jurassic age.

Cllr Pat Hay, Mayor of South Tyneside said: “Our borough in steeped in rich history and is a great place to get out and explore. The app and designated trails give visitors a real opportunity to discover hidden gems and places of interest along the way.

“It doesn’t matter if you are a resident or a visitor to South Tyneside the app has something for everyone. Its fun, educational and a great way to get out and about and boost physical activity.”

She added: “The app has so much potential and the intention is to expand it over time with additional trails to be added in the coming months and beyond.”

Tom Matthews, the creative mind behind the app, said: “As a father, I am always on the lookout for good activities that we can enjoy as a family. Parks have so many stories to tell but they aren’t always easy to discover. The Love Exploring app uncovers the stories and then presents them in ways for everyone to enjoy.

"I wanted to ensure that Love Exploring was an app that both children and adults could engage with.

"Whether you’re a child looking for fun and games such as a treasure hunt or hide and seek, or you’re an adult that simply wants to explore the history of your local park and it’s nature trails, our app brings the park to life through sounds and games, taking you on a visual and immersive journey - all from the palm of your hand.“

The app can be downloaded from the App Store and Google store.

Find out more at www.visitsouthtyneside.co.uk