Disney On Ice Celebrates 100 Years Of Magic, Newcastle Utilita Arena, until October 6
It’s magic!
Disney On Ice has returned to Newcastle with an awesome new show that’s better than ever.
It doesn’t matter how old – or young you are – you’ll be left amazed by this incredible performance that showcases some of the best Disney stories from down the years.
From old favourites like Pinocchio, Snow White and Cinderella through to modern classics like Frozen, this is an evening you will never want to end.
Sit back, put on your Disney ears and let Mickey and Minnie Mouse, joined by Donald Duck and Goofy, introduce you to one fantasy tale after another.
And be prepared to sing along to your favourite songs from Toy Story, The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, Finding Nemo and many more.
The sets are superb, the skaters are brilliant and the special effects really are very special.
It’s hard to pick my favourite parts from the night because there were so many.
The ice dance sequences with the Disney princesses were stunning, dancing along to ‘Turtle Rock’ with Nemo, Dory, Squirt was definitely one of the funniest parts of the show and then the scenes from The Lion King before the epic finale featuring all of the cast make it an ending to send everyone home on a high.
If you love Disney – and let’s face it, who doesn’t? – you MUST see this!
Disney On Ice runs at Newcastle Utilita Arena until October 6. Tickets, priced from £18, are available from www.utilitaarena.co.uk or call the Ticket Hotline: 0844 493 6666 (Group Sales: 0191 2660006).
ISOBEL OLIVER