Disney On Ice skating back to Newcastle - here's what you need to know

A family favourite is skating back to the North East this autumn.

Mickey & Minnie take to the ice | Disney On Ice

Disney On Ice has announced it’s bringing a brand new show to Newcastle’s Utilita Arena from November 19-23, 2025.

Fourteen trucks will roll into town to bring Find Your Hero to the ice, which features more than 200 costumes of Disney characters from across the years.

As well as classic characters such as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy, there’s more recent characters such as Mirabel as she sets out to save her family’s beloved Casita.

Audiences can also see how far Moana will go when she embarks on an action-packed voyage with mighty demigod Maui in a quest to save her island, become a wayfinder, and find her own identity.

Mirabel & Dolores, Encanto | Disney On Ice

Journey alongside Anna and Elsa and snowman, Olaf, on their quest to protect the kingdom.

Dive “Under The Sea” and test the power of true love with The Little Mermaid. Get tangled with Rapunzel as she dares to explore the world outside her own. And be there as Belle boldly tames the fearsome Beast.

Caroline James, General Manager of Utilita Arena, Newcastle, said: “This year we are celebrating 30 years of the Arena in Newcastle, and during this time Disney On Ice has been our longest-running show, as well as having the title for the most shows ever played here in the heart of the city.

“This longstanding yearly treat is a fantastic opportunity for families to come together, have an amazing experience at the Arena and make fabulous memories filled with fun and laughter.”

Tickets

Tickets are priced from £20.

Priority Customers can take advantage of the pre-sale from 9am on Friday, June 6 by heading to www.prioritycustomer.co.uk to sign up.

Tickets then go on general sale from 9am on Friday, June 13 at www.disneyonice.co.uk.