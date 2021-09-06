'Feast at South Shields Market': 'Exciting' street food festival heading to South Shields market in September

'Feast at South Shields Market' is coming to the town's Market Place in September

Pop-up green spaces with portable tables and chairs, which can be moved around the borough, free public WiFi and changes to make high streets and neighbourhood shops look ‘cleaner, brighter and more inviting’ to shoppers, diners and visitors were also announced after South Tyneside Council received funding from the Government’s Welcome Back Fund, an extension of the Reopening the High Streets Safely Fund.

Now it seems this may be beginning to come to fruition, with the announcement that of the 'Feast at South Shields Market’, which will be held at the Market Place in South Shields town centre on Friday, September 24, and Saturday, September 25, from midday to 8pm on both days.

The food festivals in Bents Park have become a popular fixture in South Tyneside's events calendar

An online post by the council reads: “People will be able to enjoy quality food and drink and family-friendly entertainment, all in the scenic surroundings of a traditional market square.

“The event will see an area of South Shields Market Square transformed into a mini festival setting with a grassy seating area, bar, street food vendors and a small stage where performers will provide entertainment as people sample delicious street food, or grab some bargains at the market stalls.

“South Shields Market Square already hosts two great weekly markets on Fridays and Saturdays from 9am to 3pm, but Feast is expected to boost its popularity still further.”

It adds: “This is the first street food event of this type at the market and is a pilot for more events in the borough's town centres, in line with one of the council's priorities to support town centres, villages, high streets and hospitality.”

Council chiefs said more details will be announced soon.

It comes after the successful Bents Park food festivals which have taken place in recent years.