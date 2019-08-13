Final wave of acts announced for Lindisfarne Festival in Northumberland

Ocean Colour Scene

The over 18’s, three-day camping festival, which takes place from August 29 to September 1, will be headlined by Ocean Colour Scene on the Saturday night, Peter Doherty on Friday and The Showhawk Duo on Thursday, and will feature more than 200 other acts across its three stages.

The latest acts announced to play the Musician’s Against Homeless Stage on Friday night include: Be Quiet, Shout Loud!, Josephine Sillars and The Manic Pixie Dreams, Shuna Lovelle and Sarah Connolly, while Saturday will play host to Atlas Run, Freeda and Fossway, SLEEPTAPE and Richy Neil and the Reinforcements.

The final main stage festival slot has been filled by local Northumberland band Anthony Vacher and The Silhouettes, who were recently crowned the winner of the 2019 MAH (Musicians Against Homelessness) Unsigned Band Competition after securing almost 40% of public votes.

Lindisfarne

Anthony said: “Winning the competition was an unbelievable feeling, and both myself and the boys are so excited to be part of such an amazing festival. This will be a huge opportunity for us to perform on stage in front of our biggest crowd to date. We cannot wait!”

Other acts lined up for the mainstage include: Gentleman’s Dub Club, Ferocious Dog, Elvana: Elvis Fronted Nirvana, Smoove & Turrell, Lindisfarne, Dutty Moonshine Big Band, Colonel Mustard & the Dijon 5, Louise Distras and Tankus the Henge.

BBC Music Introducing in the North East will also be in full swing at the festival again this year showcasing a range of emerging, local artists. Their 2019 festival line-up includes: FEVA, Nixe, NE Dons, Picnic and Club Paradise.

And if it’s comedy you’re after you won’t be disappointed. Hosted by Matthew Reed, Punch Drunk Comedy will be taking over the Dingle Dell stage on Saturday from 2 – 5pm with performances from Tom Stade, Louise Young, Rahul Kholi, Michael Holford.

Meanwhile, new additions for this year include DeltaCity & The Bridge Block Party two brand-new fully immersive festival venues as well as two hidden secret stages on site.

Festivalgoers will also be able to take part in a transformational fire-walking experience and immerse themselves in rhythm and colour with the Spark! LED Drummers’ kaleidoscope lighting theatre show.

In the spirit of the festival’s Vikings & Queens fancy dress theme, organisers have also announced that some of the most sassy North East drag queens will be coming out to perform a one off collaboration at 8pm on the Saturday night.

Throw in Blind Fate (a ‘blind-date inspired’ festival dating game show with a cosmic twist), a conspiracy corner, and the return of the beat boxing Geordie Spiderman, there is certainly plenty on the schedule.