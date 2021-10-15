Fireworks display returning to South Shields seafront for November 2021

The event was among the many to be cancelled in 2020 due to covid.

But South Tyneside Council has joined forces with Ocean Beach Pleasure Park once again to stage two free displays on Sunday, November 7 – with a short one at 6.30pm and the main display at 8pm.

The displays are taking place behind the fairground in Sea Road, but visitors are being encouraged to make use of the many vantage points where the displays can also be enjoyed from a distance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual fireworks display is returning to South Shields seafront after missing a year due to covid.

Organisers said the theme of the event will fit with the mood of the country, with fireworks lighting up the sky to a selection of upbeat and optimistic tracks as well as music that trended during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The stunning light show will also feature a special tribute to the NHS.

Councillor Joan Atkinson, deputy Lleader of South Tyneside Council, with responsibility for Culture and Leisure, said: “We are excited to see our spectacular fireworks displays returning particularly after last year’s events were suspended due to coronavirus.

"This year’s programme in particular reflects public feeling following a very difficult and challenging period and we hope people enjoy it.

“Due to the open access nature and scale of the event, we would also encourage visitors to be respectful of others around them to help prevent spread of the virus.

"For those who would prefer to enjoy the displays from a distance, there are a great many vantage points along the coastline, away from the immediate seafront area.

“We know people will be looking forward to enjoying the tradition of watching the amazing fireworks once again. They are always extremely popular and offer a great night out for the family. While we want everyone to have a great evening, it’s important to stay safe.”

Visitors heading to the seafront are encouraged to follow Covid-related public health advice, to wear a face covering to help protect themselves and others and to take a test before the event. Those who feel unwell or symptomatic should stay at home.

Roads along the seafront are likely to be busy with visitors advised to allow plenty of time for travel and parking.

Other vantage points to enjoy the displays include the high points of South Marine Park and North Marine Park at the Lawe Top, the Leas and the Coast Road areas as well as Littlehaven and Sandhaven promenades.

The event is being organised by South Tyneside Council’s Events Team in partnership with Ocean Beach Pleasure Park and support from The New Sundial.

The fireworks displays are dependent on weather as well as Covid 19 guidelines and advice at the time of the event.

Visitors are encouraged to check South Tyneside Events on social media: Facebook (South Tyneside Events) or Twitter @stynesideevents for the latest updates.

For further information about the fireworks displays visit www.visitsouthtyneside.co.uk or www.oceanbeach.co.uk

The council said people should not bring any of their own fireworks or sparklers and are advised to leave dogs at home.

Families are also encouraged to follow the safety advice and guidance of Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service around celebrating Bonfire Night.

Visit www.twfire.gov.uk/bonfire for information.