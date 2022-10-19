Free activities to enjoy during October half term week in South Tyneside

As the October half term holidays are fast approaching, no doubt parents will be racking their brains wondering how they can keep the kids entertained during the week off.

With the current cost of living crisis and Christmas fast approaching many parents are feeling the pinch and don’t have spare money to take children for days out, which is why we have put together a list of free activities taking place across South Tyneside during half term.

Create all the spooky vibes with a perfect pumpkin.

*Kids disco at The Cock Crow Inn, Hebburn on Friday, 21 October, 4pm-6pm – Start the half term holidays off in style with a kids disco featuring prizes and a special guest. To book a table call 0191 4285730.

*Halloween Time Together at Jarrow Children Centre on Monday, 24 October, 10am – 11am, Biddick Hall and Whiteleas Children Centre on Thursday, 27 October, 10am-11am and Boldon’s Children Centre on Friday, 28 October, 10am-11am – Children up to age five can enjoy a halloween hunt, halloween crafts, decorating biscuits, sensory play and pumpkin carving. Booking is essential by calling the children’s centres directly. Older siblings are welcome too.

*Halloween crafts at South Shields Museum and Art Gallery on Tuesday, 25 October, 11am-1pm and 1.30pm – 3pm – Go green this Halloween by making Halloween decorations using household items! Bring in your glass jars, cans, egg cartons, plastic milk jugs, and old books. The museum will supply the materials for you to turn them into lanterns, monsters and more. Spaces are limited on first come first serve basis.

*Halloween Stay and Play at All Saints Children Centre on Wednesday, 26 October, 1pm – 2pm – Squishy messy play, ghoulish games, soft play and lots of spooky fun! Suitable for 0 to four-year-olds. Older siblings welcome too. Booking is essential by calling 0191 420 7657.

*Halloween party at Trimmers Arms, South Shields on Saturday, 29 October, 12pm-4pm – the free party will include a disco, fancy dress competition, entertainment, mascot, prizes, candy floss and popcorn. No booking required, just click going on the Trimmers Arms Facebook page.