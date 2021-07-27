Friends of the Irish Night returns to Jarrow on July 29

A previous performance by Shamrock Street

This month’s event takes place on the night of Thursday, July 29, at the Alberta Social Club in Railway Street, Jarrow.

It starts at 8.15pm, and there is no cover charge.

Shamrock Street perform a variety of Irish music and songs, consisting of fiddle, electric fiddle, flute whistle, harmonicas, percussion and vocals, guitars and mandolin.

They will be joined by additional singers for a night of Irish music.

Friends of the Irish night is one of Jarrow’s oldest traditions, dating back to 1962 – more than half a century.