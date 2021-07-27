Friends of the Irish Night returns to Jarrow on July 29
A popular night of entertainment inspired by the Emerald Isle is returning.
The monthly Friends of the Irish Night, hosted by band Shamrock Street, returned in May after restrictions eased, having been suspended since the pandemic began.
This month’s event takes place on the night of Thursday, July 29, at the Alberta Social Club in Railway Street, Jarrow.
It starts at 8.15pm, and there is no cover charge.
Shamrock Street perform a variety of Irish music and songs, consisting of fiddle, electric fiddle, flute whistle, harmonicas, percussion and vocals, guitars and mandolin.
They will be joined by additional singers for a night of Irish music.
Friends of the Irish night is one of Jarrow’s oldest traditions, dating back to 1962 – more than half a century.
The events looks to celebrate and promote all things Irish within the Jarrow community, which has strong Irish roots stretching back over the centuries.