Great North Run 2023: Red Arrows confirmed to return for the September half marathon

The RAF aerobatics team are a firm favourite on Great North Run day.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 24th Mar 2023, 10:11 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 10:15 GMT

The Red Arrows have confirmed the group’s 2023 summer schedule with a familiar day which will please many in the North East.

Alongside many air shows, armed forces and royal events is the 2023 Great North Run which the acrobatic team have been synonymous with in recent years.

This year the Great North Run 2023 will be taking place on Sunday, September 10 with the RAF aerobatics team playing a now traditional part throughout the day. In recent years the group has flown over the Tyne Bridge towards the start of the race as well as performing a display over the coastal finish line at South Shields.

Great North Run 2023: Red Arrows confirmed to return for the September half marathon. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)
    The Red Arrows did not perform at the 2022 edition of the event following the death of Queen Elizabeth II and only flew over the Tyne Bridge in 2021 due to the out-and-back nature of the route for the first iteration of the race since the Covid pandemic.

    Runners also missed out on the group in 2020 due to the cancellation of the event and 2019 with the RAF citing commitments abroad as the reason behind the aerobatic team missing the event.

    The full Red Arrows schedule is available on the RAF website with the Great North Run expected to be the only North East display for the group this year.

    Anyone still wanting to run the Great North Run who doesn’t have a place will need to apply through a charity place after the event’s ballot closed earlier this year.

