The ballot is open, members can confirm their place and some runners have already started training for the late summer race and some information has already been released about the 2023 edition of the Great North Run. This is all we know about this year’s event so far ...

When is the 2023 Great North Run?

This year the event will take place on Sunday, September 10.

Great North Run 2023: What we know about the event so far including ballot entry, route and date. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

How far is the Great North Run?

The route, which sees participants make their way from Newcastle to South Shields, is a half marathon. This is 13.1 miles or 21 kilometres.

How many people run the Great North Run every year?

According to event organisers Great Run, 60,000 people run the Great North Run every year.

What is the 2023 Great North Run route?

The famous city to coast route will see runners start at the A167 in Newcastle after meeting at the city’s Town Moor. From here participants will follow the road through the city centre and over the Tyne Bridge before taking a left onto Park Lane which takes them past Gateshead’s International Stadium and through Heworth, before taking another left onto Leam Lane to head back north towards South Shields. The final stretch of the route sees runners turn onto John Reid Road and Prince Edward Road in South Shields before the final mile sees runners turn onto the seafront and head north up to the finish line.

When does the 2023 Great North Run ballot close?

The ballot for the event opened on Monday, January 9, and closes on Monday, February 20. All entries through the ballot system must be completed through the Great Run website. All entrants of the ballot will be told whether or not they have been successful by 5pm on Friday, February 24. Entry into the ballot is simple with a set of questions including estimated finish time and regular contact information expected before entry.

Can I become a Great North Run member?

Anyone with Great North Run membership can get guaranteed entry to races for three years in a row. Membership sold out a few weeks after the 2022 edition of the race and will not become available again until after this year’s race.

Can I run the Great North Run for charity?

Anyone who did not get a place through the ballot can still apply for a charity place. These entries can be asked for by contacting one of the event’s paired charities directly. Most charities will ask for a specific amount of money to be raised ahead of race day.

Where can I get a Great North Run training plan?