Great North Run ballot opens - and there's only a week to sign up

Anyone wanting to run the world’s largest half marathon is in luck.

All eyes were on Tyne and Wear for the 2024 edition of the Great North Run in September last year, but places for next year’s event are already being taken - and many more are available now.

The Great North Run’s January ballot has now opened and thousands of places are open to those feeling lucky as the draw starts once again.

This year saw a different format to the Great North Run ballot, with places being available over two seperate periods. The first ballot was open for a ten day period in September, starting before the 2024 edition of the event and closing afterwards.

The official date for the second opening of the 2025 ballot came on Monday, January 6 with the ballot closing on Wednesday, January 15.

Anyone hoping to get a place through the second ballot simply needs to head to the Great Run website and enter through the Let’s Do This booking system.

Anyone who is successful in the ballot will know later this month if they have a place. The Great Run Company has said the ballot will be drawn on Thursday, January 16 with anyone winning a place finding out via email soon after.

What is the cost of entering the Great North Run?

This year the entry cost of the race os £65. Anyone wanting to take part in the ballot needs to enter their bank details as part of the application, with the money leaving the account if they are successful.

Charity places for the Great North Run

Anyone who wants to confirm their place for next year without paying for three year membership has the option of taking a charity place. Each year thousands of places are given to paired charities and some are already advertising spots for next year. Any charity places need to be applied for directly through the charity itself.

The half marathon this year will take place on Sunday, September 7.