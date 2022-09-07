Keeping track of loved ones throughout the Great North Run can be a tough task. With public transport busy and huge crowds throughout the route, it is highly unlikely any spectators will be able to see their friends or family more than once as they run.

Luckily for spectators, race organisers have released an app to help track runners as they follow the half marathon from Newcastle to the seafront at South Shields.

How can I get the Great North Run Tracker App?

Great North Run Tracker App: How can I get the app ahead of the weekend's half marathon and what is it for? (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

The app is available to those on both iOS and Android and can be downloaded by using your phone’s app store and searching for the Great Run app. This is the name of the company which organises the Great North Run alongside other similar events across the country.

How can I track Great North Run participants through the event app?

The app is really simple to use when tracking runners on the day. All those looking to keep an eye on the success of their loved ones need to know is a runner’s name or their bib number.

When opening up the app, select the Great North Run at the top of the page and users will then be given multiple on-screen options along the bottom of the device.

After selecting the tracker at the bottom of the screen, users can then search for a participant by either their name or bib number.

Tracking is possible through a device which is attached to the runners' clothing. Split times are given by participants running over mats throughout the course which is updated to the app in seconds.

This is a new app for 2022, meaning older tracker apps are not compatible.

What else is available through the Great North Run app?

The app also includes a series of easy to access maps for both the start and finish areas as well as a link to the full event guide.

All information is also available online, but the app offers mobile friendly browsing.

A full event timetable is also available through the app.