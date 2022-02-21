A ‘Create a Roman Numeral Scroll’ session takes place at the Jarrow Focus Library, Cambrian Street. The event is free and on a drop-in basis with no need to book. Suitable for families and children of all ages.

Children and their families can have a go at creating scrolls with help from local artist Gaynor as part of the Hadrian's Wall 1900 celebrations on Monday, February 21, 10am to 12pm.

The scroll sessions are also at Cleadon Park Library, Wednesday, February 23, 10am to 12pm and The Word Library, South Shields, Thursday, February 24, 11am to 3pm.

African drumming is just one of the activities available in Jarrow and Hebburn during half-term.

Perth Green Community Association, Inverness Road, Jarrow has karate sessions for anyone aged four to adult, Mondays and Wednesdays 11am to 3pm. Call 0191 489 3743 for more details.

'My Town' crafts with Sue Loughlin and Cultural Spring is on Friday February 25, 1.30pm to 3.30pm in the Library at Hebburn Central, Glen Street. Create a town for kids where the first priority is fun. The session is drop-in and you pay what you decide.

An African drumming session with Mark Barfoot is available for anyone aged 12+ at Hedley Community Hall, Argyle Street, Hebburn. Part of The Cultutal Spring’s new programme of events.

The session is on Wednesday, February 23, 6.15pm to 7.15pm. Pay what you feel. For more details, visit www.theculturalspring.org/whatson.

More on the library sessions can be found by visiting www.southtyneside.gov.uk.

