The Halloween Twilight Trail Race will be taking place on Saturday October 30 as darkness begins to fall – and runners are being encouraged to take part in their best Halloween fancy dress.

The spooky five mile trail will be marked along Souter Lighthouse and the Leas, with a trick-or-treat-themed social taking place after the run, featuring cakes and cuppas.

The event is being organised by Run, Sleep, Eat - South Shields, and organiser Luke Adams is hoping for a good turnout.

The run will take place at Souter Lighthouse on October 30

“The run will be a mixture of trail, footpath and grass as night begins to fall around Halloween,” he said.

"There'll be some great views of Souter Lighthouse and Whitburn Nature Reserve on the run, and it would be great for people to come along in their spookiest outfit.

“We’re encouraging people to come along with their friends and family and get dressed up to have a good night.”

All runners will require a head torch and be starting together at Souter Lighthouse for the event, with up to 200 spaces available which are open to all abilities.

Run Eat Sleep is a running and fitness club based in South Shields which was set up by Luke in 2011.

It aims to help beginners get into running and also build a community sharing the benefits and enjoyment regular running brings.

Since launching it has developed into a successful fitness business, receiving regional awards for running coaching and running events from England Athletics.

Luke added: “All of our running and fitness services are based on enjoying yourself, meeting friends, getting the best from yourself and promoting our great town and local businesses.

"We have built up a fantastic family of runners and are proud of the impact we have had on the community.”

Entry for the Halloween Twilight Trail Race is open until Thursday October 28, costing £20-22 and can be booked via https://www.sientries.co.uk/event.php?elid=Y&event_id=8761

To find out more about Run, Eat, Sleep - South Shields, visit their website at https://runeatsleep.co.uk/