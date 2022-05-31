To mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, business owners in the village which make up Harton Hub are encouraging the public to come along to their royal party and help raise money for The Chloe and Liam Together Forever Foundation, Cancer Connections, The Glen Corner Trust and Charlie and Carter Cookson Foundation.

The village will be decorated from the Old Ship Pub right the way through to Harton Garage with bunting, flags and the Queen’s Guards.

The Mayor, Pat Hay and Mayoress Jean Copp will open the event with a performance of the national anthem performed by Westoe Brass Band as the village pay a toast to the Queen.

There will be live entertainment and music from the Harton Hop House and craft stalls will be held at The Vigilant Pub and The Old Ship pub.

There will also be family fete games and surprises in their beer Garden. Every business in the village is taking part either by holding cake bake days or donating prizes for the raffle.

Jayne Fairley, Harton Hub event coordinator, is looking forward to sharing a special royal response with guests.

She said: “I wrote a letter to Her Majesty and was absolutely blown away when I received a reply from her from Buckingham Place on Saturday. This letter will be read out to the community when we open the event on Thursday.”