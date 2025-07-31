Huge LEGO event heading to Sunderland with building competitions and more

Excitement is building among LEGO fans for a national festival heading to the city.

Aimed at LEGO fans of all ages, Sunderland Brick Festival will take place on Saturday, August 9 at CitySpace Fitness, part of the University of Sunderland campus, in Chester Road.

The event will include building competitions, creative mosaic making rounds, minifigure hunts, a dedicated building area and more.

There will also be traders selling loose bricks, brand new or rare and retired LEGO sets, minifigure, accessories and all other LEGO themed items.

Highlights will also include unique LEGO displays crafted by master LEGO builders from across the country.

Visitors will be able to chat with the LEGO building maestros about their latest projects and get some insider tips.

Tickets need to be booked in advance with early bird tickets including an extra hour of LEGO fun and a free LEGO gift at entry.

Adult tickets from £7, child tickets from £5, with family tickets for £18 also available at www.SunderlandBrickFestival.com. Under 5s go free with a paying adult.