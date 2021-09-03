The landmark venue on Dean Road will be opening an ice rink in December and is taking skating bookings now.

It comes as Hedworth Hall gets set to host its Winter Festival which will feature a range of festive entertainment including a craft fair and Christmas parties with live music.

The ice rink will be open from Wednesday, December 15 to Wednesday, December 22 and those wanting to skate will be able to enjoy an hour on the ice from 12pm to 6pm each day.

Ice skating is coming to South Shields

Tickets for the one-hour skating slots can be booked now from the Hedworth Hall website, priced at £10 per person, plus a booking charge.

Some walk-in spaces may be available on the day, but the venue is urging people to book in advance as the attraction is expected to be popular and wal-in spaces are not guaranteed.

The number of those skating on the ice rink will be limited to 50 skaters per hour.

Alongside the ice rink there will also be a Santa’s Grotto where youngsters will be able to meet Santa and receive a gift.

Tickets to see Santa are £5 and can also be purchased in advance or on the day.

The Christmas craft fair will take place on Saturday, December 18 and Sunday, December 19, featuring food and drinks alongside gifts created by visiting artists and crafters.

The weekend will also see characters from the panto, taking place at the Hedworth Hall in the run up to Christmas, coming along to meet and greet visitors and pose for snaps with the little ones.

Tickets for the ice rink are available now by visiting: www.hedworthhall.co.uk