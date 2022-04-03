Playwright and poet Tom Kelly

Jarrow-born Tom Kelly is known for his work as short story writer, poet, lyricist and playwright spanning several decades.

A number of his plays and musicals, written with John Miles, have been produced by the Customs House, South Shields including The Dolly Mixtures and Tom & Catherine.

His new short story collection ‘No Love Rations’ will be officially launched at the Lit & Phil, Westgate Road, Newcastle, at 7pm on Monday, April 4.

The collection begins life with Kelly’s Jarrow Catholic childhood in ‘Confession’, ‘At Eleven,’ ‘The Ironed Man,’; a first job in the Mercantile shipyard and his hometown.

The collection is described as capturing ‘with honesty and humour his early working-class life’.

Tom’s most recent poetry collections ‘Spelk’ and his ninth ‘This Small Patch’, both from Red Squirrel Press, were well received and re-printed as was his first full-length short story collection ‘Behind the Wall’.