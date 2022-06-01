Jubilee celebrations well underway in South Tyneside as events honour the Queen's 70 years

But community events have been taking place in the days and weeks running up to the big day, marking 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II.

Among the first to throw their right royal bash were members of The Kayaks, the voluntary run support group which provides fun and recreational activities for special needs children, teenagers and young adults.

Celebrations are in full swing across South Tyneside.

Mayor of South Tyneside Cllr Pat Hay and The Big Pink Dress Colin Burgin-Plews, patron of the group, called in to wish everyone well and join in the fun at Mortimer Community Centre in South Shields, where the group meets.

Committee member Diane Urua said there were lots of amazing activities for families to enjoy at the event on Saturday, May 28.

South Tyneside Adult Carers Service is another group which does tremendous work in the community whose team decided to throw a jubilee celebration for members, who are unpaid/family carers.

The team decided to enjoy the outdoors with an event in Redhead Park, and thankfully the sun decided to get its hat on for the day.

The Mayor and The Big Pink Dress join in the fun at Kayaks.

The event was open to all, with members of the public invited to take along a deckchair and picnic to join in the festivities, which included live music.

Monica Scott, carer support coordinator with the service, which is based in the Salvation Army Building in Wawn Street, South Shields, said the event was planned in partnership with Friends of Readhead Park and Bowls Club, supported by South Tyneside Council.

Events are continuing across the borough over the next few days, with some 40 streets granted closure orders to allow for street parties.

Beacons will be lit at around 9.50pm on Thursday, June 2, as part of a special event involving the communities along the length of Hadrian's Wall.

Sally Anderson (left) who brought her Circusarama cricus skills to the Kayaks Jubilee Party at Mortimer Community Centre, South Shields, with Kendra Low and Holly Riley (3) taking part.

Hebburn, Jarrow and South Shields sea cadets will pass a flame along a flotilla of boats on the River Tyne, between Hebburn Pontoon and Littlehaven Beach.

The flame will then be carried up to The Eye public art feature on Harbour Drive Promenade where 90-year-old Korean Army veteran Joseph Smith Bailes, who served with the 1st Duke of Wellington Regiment, will light a beacon.

The Mayor of South Tyneside, Councillor Pat Hay, will then light the main beacon on the Lawe Top, North Marine Park.

The build up to the event includes a town crier outside South Shields Town Hall at 2pm announcing a specially written proclamation heralding the lighting of the beacons.

Fun at the Kayaks Jubilee Party at Mortimer Community Centre, South Shields.

He will then visit Jarrow Town Hall and Whitburn.

Events will then continue on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Homes, shops, businesses and public buildings have all been decked out in red, white and blue for the occasion, including South Shields and Jarrow town halls.

And St Hilda’s Church in South Shields town centre will be holding a service of thanksgiving and celebration on Saturday, June 4, at 12noon, followed by refreshments.

Chris Mason and Katie (6) with volunteer Shannon Oliver (right) mocktail making at the Kayaks Jubilee Party.

Colin Burgin-Plews with Megan Deere (left) and Emma Hogg at the Kayaks Jubilee Party.