Jurassic Jarrow: Dinosaur invasion on its way to Viking Centre
Prehistoric beats are on their way to South Tyneside.
Jarrow's Viking Centre is to host a family fun, prehistoric dinosaur invasion next week as a life like Tyrannosaurus Rex and dino babies are set to descend upon the centre.
Shoppers will be invited to join Professor Flint, the paleontologist and his assistant, Doctor Stone, to marvel at the magnificence of the T-Rex and witness the hatching of some baby dinosaurs.
The primal takeover is part of an effort by bosse to offer free entertainment for children and families throughout the school holidays, with the shopping centre already playing host to Martin the Magician’s Magic Shows and Juggling and Balloon modelling with Mr Dan, so far this summer.
Manager of the centre, Lee Kimber, said: “Keeping children entertained over the summer can be very expensive.
“We organise children’s activities every school holiday, and parents know that they can bring their children to the centre to enjoy some of the best entertainment around and it is totally free.”
The dinosaurs proved such a hit in previous visits that the centre made the decision to bring them back once again.
Le added: “You only have to visit places like the Natural History Museum to see how much children are fascinated by dinosaurs.”
Those brave enough to go face to face with the T-Rex can do so on August 29 with the ravenous reptile mixing and mingling with children at 11.30am, 1pm and 3pm.