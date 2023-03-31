Keep the kids entertained with Easter activities in South Shields and Sunderland

As Easter break commences, you may be wondering how to keep the little ones entertained. Across South Shields and Sunderland, there are plenty of events and activities to enjoy with the children this Easter.

Check out our list below of the best things to do this Easter with your children across South Shields and Sunderland. Most of the events are free, but must be booked in advance.

South Shields

There are many events across South Shields and Sunderland for the children to enjoy.

South Shields Museum and Art Gallery

A range of special Easter activities and events will be held at South Shields Museum and Art Gallery. Included on their Easter programme is Tremendous Tuesday - Design a Beetle Suncatcher on Tuesday, April 4 and Tremendous Tuesday - Fabulous Field Collage on Tuesday, April 11.

Arbeia Roman Fort

At Arbeia Roman Fort in South Shields, a craft session will take place on Wednesday, April 5. The event named Crafty Romans: Beautiful Birds, will entail children and their families bird spotting, before creating a bird collage to take home.

South Tyneside Family Discovery Trails

Families across South Tyneside can take part in a discovery trail. There are seven different trails across the town, which include Seafront Saunter and Riverside Ramble. The trails are designed to allow the users to visit the best sights South Tyneside has to offer.

Easter EggstravaGanzer Fun Party with Peter Rabbit and friends

A special Easter children’s party will be held at seafront location, the Little Haven Hotel. At the party, children can meet Peter Rabbit and other characters, while taking part in traditional party games. The party will be held on Thursday, April 6. Tickets are £12 per child, and free for one adult (additonal adults must pay £2). The price includes a children’s meal and an egg to take home.

Sunderland

Circus Skills Workshop

A Circus Skills Workshop courtesy of Mint Circus, will be held at cafe, music and arts venue Pop Recs, which can be found on High Street West. The workshops will be held across two dates, Saturday, April 1 and Thursday, April 13. Both workshops will be during the hours of 11am and 2pm. Attendees at the workshop will learn ‘circus skills’ including spinning plates and walking a tightrope.

Springtime Fun Workshops

Springtime Fun Workshops will be held at Hills Art Centre, Waterloo Place on Monday, April 3. At the workshops, children can meet Princess Belle from Beauty and the Beast, as well as taking part in creating Easter and spring-themed crafts. Face painting will also be available.

Fun & Frolics Easter Party

There will be a special Easter party held at Diego’s Joint on Norfolk Street on Thursday, April 6, with sessions at 11am and 12.30pm. At the party, children can meet the Easter Bunny and Alice for a storytime, games, and craft making.

Sunderland Easter Trail

An Easter Trail across Sunderland city centre will also take place where families can use the Sunderland Experience app to visit the city’s augmented reality trail to discover characters and find six giant eggs. On each egg will be a secret letter, where participants can take a photo, send it to the Sunderland Experience social media and guess the secret codeword to win a prize.