Killer clowns and chainsaw horror - Psycho Path to return to North East for Halloween
One of the North East’s scariest events has announced it will be terrifying people once more this Halloween.
Murderous madmen, killer clowns and chainsaw-wielding characters are all lined-up for the return of the North East’s scariest event in October, which promises to send the fear factor into orbit.
The interactive scare experience, Psycho Path, will once again take over Lintz Hall Farm, at Burnopfield, County Durham from October 11-31, with the brand new Fearground, set to be even bigger and better than last year’s sold-out event.
Organisers 700 Acres Ltd have revealed that not only will the event be more frightening than before with new additions including iScream, a clown maze and scary freak show, where visitors will need to survive the horrors and the crazy characters.
Also new for this year is Anarchy Arcade, which will offer a range of entertainment every night including aerial artists, magicians, fire breathers along with fairground rides and a range of street food and drink vendors.
Guests will then take to the Psycho Path trail, first bundled into blacked out vans for a bumpy ride across the site to a woodland area, where they will be met with abandoned shipping containers, burning barrels and a whole host of menacing inhabitants.
And this year the original route is extended, with a track through an additional attraction, Psycho City, which is set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland where Psycho Path’s inhabitants have taken over.
Along with the evening trail, Psycho Path will host the Family Frightfest, a separate attraction including pumpkin carving, spooky stories, stage shows, a fun scare maze and prizes, suitable for children of all ages.
The Family Frightfest takes place on 19, 20, 26, 27 and 31 October between 11am and 4:30pm and tickets are priced at £7 for children, £10 for adults and a family pass for two children and two adults is also available, costing £29.
Tickets for Psycho Path start at £25 and those aged 13 to 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
For more information or to buy tickets for the event, visit www.psycho-path.co.uk.