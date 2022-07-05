The striking open-air show has announced six performances for the summer holidays – and families are reminded to snap up tickets while they can.

It will launch on Saturday, August 6 and run each Saturday until September 10.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 1,000 cast and crew come together to deliver the Kynren performance. Picture: Peter Haygarth.

More than 1,000 cast and crew members are involved in putting together the mammoth event, which takes audiences on a whistle-stop tour through centuries of history.

Anne-Isabelle Daulon, chief executive of charity 11Arches, said: “We are delighted to be staging six performances during the summer holidays, following on from the success of our Jubilee show in June.

“Kynren is a wonderful spectacle which appeals to all ages, providing an exhilarating gallop through 2,000 years of history in 90 minutes.”

The show follows young boy Arthur on an epic historical quest – from the Romans and the Vikings to the English Civil War and the Age of Steam.

Kynren is returning for a summer spectacular. Picture: 11Arches/Kynren.

It all begins when he kicks a football tthrough a window of a hunting lodge at Auckland Castle.

And what follows promises to be a memorable night of celebrations, heartache and majesty that guests will never forget.

Plus, it’s all topped off with a fantastic firework finale.

For more information, visit 11Arches online here.

Dates are; Saturday, August 6; Saturday, August 13; Saturday, August 20; Saturday, August 27; Saturday, September 3 and Saturday, September 10.