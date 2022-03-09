The Local Heroes Pop-up market will bring more than 20 food retailers and street food vendors to Hebburn town centre to serve an amazing variety of tasty delights and food products, ranging from savoury and sweet treats, including pizza, cheese and authentic Greek dishes.

Vendors confirmed for the event include the Geordie Banger Co, Ouseburn Coffee Co, Acropolis Street Food and Pink Lane Bakery among many more.

The pop-up market will take place on Saturday March 12 from 10am to 3pm, at Hebburn Shopping Centre.

Councillor Mark Walsh, Lead Member for Regeneration and Economy, said: “We are incredibly excited to welcome the first Local Heroes pop up market to take place in Hebburn on Saturday.

“It offers visitors to the town centre a fantastic opportunity to enjoy quality food and drink from some of the very best traders in the region’s food and drink industry. The food market also complements the fantastic range of food and drink businesses we have locally while offering people the chance to try something new.

“We would urge people to come along and enjoy the delicious food on offer, while supporting their local shops and grabbing their essentials from the many fantastic local retailers we have in the town centre.”

Alyson Archer, of Simply Cheesecake, who will have a stall at the event, said: “We’re very excited to be joining some amazing local food traders at Hebburn this week. It’s an excellent opportunity to showcase what we do best in the North East.”

The event is being organised by Food and Drink North East, in partnership with the Council as well as My Food Stories, The Vittler bicycle experiences of Blyth and some of the core traders from the hugely successful Jesmond Food Market.

It is being delivered with support from the Welcome Back Fund – an extension of the Reopening of the High Streets Safely Fund.

For further information about the event including a full list of traders visit www.southtyneside.gov.uk/whatson

