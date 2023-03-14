Mother’s Day 2023: Treat your mother to a special day of high tea and entertainment at The New Sundial

South Shields coastal pub, restaurant and function venue, The New Sundial will be hosting a special Mother’s Day event this Sunday, March 19.

The event will include an Afternoon Tea with a selection of sandwiches, scones, pastries and sweet treats. Guests will also receive a complimentary glass of Prosecco on arrival.

There will be entertainment from award winning vocalist Sandy Smith. A North East based artist who has appeared in roles on the West End and on ITV.

The New Sundial located on Sea Road.

According to The New Sundial, Sandy will get the crowd going with “powerful vocals and theatrical flair” performing hits from the musicals and movies we all love, such as Mamma Mia, Grease, Chicago, The Greatest Showman, Les Miserables and more!

The event will begin at 3pm and will be hosted by The New Sundial’s Events Coordinator Stephen Sullivan.

He said: “Our Mother’s Day event promises to wow. Set in our stunning function suite with seaside balcony views, Sandy Smith will perform some of the all time greatest hits from musicals and movies. She sells out theatres all over the country and has appeared in the West End and on ITV’s Romeo and Duet. Her stunning vocals will guarantee it’s an afternoon to remember.”

Tickets are priced at £19.95 per person, which can be purchased from The New Sundial bar or by calling the venue at 0191 389 6450. Booking is essential.