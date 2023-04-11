A new STACK site has been announced for a North East city centre.

The transformation of Durham City’s former Marks & Spencer store into an exciting leisure development was given the go-ahead by councillors on Tuesday, April 11.

Danieli Group announced last year that its plan to create STACK Durham at Silver Street, will ensure that the entire city centre building will be completely utilised.

The proposal will re-purpose the existing building to provide a large range of town centre uses including a coffee shop, food kiosks, bars, roof terrace and space for social, cultural and community events including live music events, dog shows, quizzes and children’s events.

The plan also includes a games room offering a range of interactive gaming experiences including shuffleboard and darts using the latest technology and, when complete, the full scheme will create 176 new jobs.

The scheme was approved by the council’s Durham Area Planning Committee and comes hot on the heels of the recent green light given to STACK Bishop Auckland.

Neill Winch, CEO of Danieli Group, is delighted with the result, saying: “The proposal will support bringing back to life this part of the city by providing complementary multi-functional space that acts as a key attractor to it.

“STACK venues are successful in attracting both residents and visitors to not only the offering at STACK but to the wider area.

“Our experience has shown that, wherever a STACK is created, existing businesses in the immediate area also benefit hugely and we have no reason to believe this won’t be the case in Durham,” he added.

“STACK Durham will be a focal point and an attraction offering a wide mix of street food and a variety of live entertainment for people of all ages, contributing positively to the city’s overall viability and vitality.”