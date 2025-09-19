Take That are back! And they’re returning to Sunderland with their new tour.

Gary, Mark and Howard have been ramping up the anticipation for a new tour on their social media platforms over the past few days, with reels of the lads preparing back stage for a Circus-themed performance and a countdown on the band’s website to a big announcement.

The biggest teaser of all came last night, September 18, when the Stadium of Light joined other stadiums across the country in teasing reels of the instantly-recognisable Take That logo and projections of three marching elephants, which were all shared by the band’s official Instagram page.

Now, it’s been confirmed that the band will indeed be returning to Wearside in 2026 with The Circus Live on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, with support from The Script and Belinda Carlisle.

How to get tickets

Tickets go on general sale at 9.30am on Friday, September 26, 2025 from www.ticketmaster.co.uk / www.gigsandtours.com / www.takethat.com

You can get pre-sale access by pre-ordering the bands 10th studio album (arriving later next year) from the band’s official UK store before 5pm on Tuesday, September 23.

All pre-sale codes will be sent to eligible customers from 14:00 BST Wednesday 24th September 2025 onwards. The pre-sale will be live from 09:30 BST on Thursday 25th September 2025 until 09:00 BST on Friday 26th September 2025.

You can sign up for pre-sale here: https://shop.takethat.com/

Roll up, roll up

It’s set to be the Greatest Day for fans, with the band saying: “Next summer, in stadiums across the UK & Ireland, we’ll celebrate people, music, and the wonder of human creativity. We can’t wait to take wait to take you back to that magical place - the same iconic set awaits, along with some new surprises...”

Circus was one of the band’s biggest ever tours and it opened at Stadium of Light in June, 2009 featuring a giant mechanical elephant. It became the fastest-selling tour of all time, breaking all records by selling all of its 650,000 tickets in less than four and a half hours.

The lads then returned to Wearside with the Progress Live tour in 2011.

Gigs were a big miss at the Stadium this year, with the last big name, Bruce Springsteen, performing in May 2024 - but 2026 is set to be a real return to form.

Where else are they playing on Circus Live 2026?

Take That - The Circus Live - Summer 2026 Full Tour Dates:

Friday 29 May - Southampton St Mary’s Stadium

Friday 5 June - Coventry Building Society Arena

Saturday 6 June - Coventry Building Society Arena

Tuesday 9 June - Sunderland Stadium of Light

Friday 12 June - Glasgow Hampden Park

Tuesday 16 June - Cardiff Principality Stadium

Friday 19 June - Manchester Etihad Stadium

Saturday 20 June - Manchester Etihad Stadium

Friday 26 June - London Stadium

Saturday 27 June - London Stadium

Saturday 4 July - Dublin Aviva Stadium (support acts to be announced)