New Year laser show returns to River Tyne to help say goodbye to 2022 and welcome in 2023

A previous laser show. Picture by Steve Brock Photography.

The Laser Light City was first brought in as part of pandemic New Year celebrations marking the end of 2020 in Newcastle, though the powerful beams could be seen flashing at the mouth of the Tyne from South Shields riverside.

It is returning again from Friday, December 30 to Sunday, January 1 with 20 time slots.

Bafta award winning artist, Seb Lee-Delisle designed thelaser show specifically for Newcastle and has composed an original musical score to go alongside it.

In addition to hourly choreographed shows, from 5pm members of the public can get involved by controlling the colours, patterns and movement of an array of high-powered lasers on the Tyne Bridge from their smartphone, making this a truly interactive event.

This year’s show will be even bigger than last, with over 80 lasers lighting up the area between the Tyne Bridge and Millennium Bridge. The best vantage point to enjoy the event will be the Quayside, with the city’s bridges and buildings lit up by the lasers and all to be enjoyed over an extended period so people can enjoy the show at their leisure.

Councillor Lesley Storey, Cabinet Member for A Vibrant City at Newcastle City Council said: “The build-up to Christmas has been wonderful in the city, and now we turn our attention to the New Year, and the start of what we hope will be a very happy and positive 2023.

“The Laser Lights were so well received last year I am delighted that we are welcoming them back. It means we are able to offer an innovative and incredibly visual event in the city that is free to attend and open to everyone.

“It’s also great that the laser lights are a safer and more environmentally friendly alternative to fireworks to support the city’s carbon zero ambitions, whilst also ensuring less noise pollution and being pet friendly too.

“And as the lights shows are happening at regular intervals over three days, it is such an accessible event. Families with young children will be able to visit the earlier shows, and those out celebrating New Years’ Eve have something to enjoy as we welcome in 2023.”

Stephen Patterson, Chief Executive of NE1 Ltd, which worked with Newcastle City Council to bring Laser Light City back, said: “Where better to celebrate ringing in the New Year than on Newcastle’s iconic Quayside, with a BAFTA award-winning artist, choreographing a spectacular show that can be enjoyed, for free, by tens of thousands of people over three nights?

“The skies above Newcastle’s historic bridges and buildings will be lit up with the amazing show and people can still get involved controlling the lasers between the hourly performances. We are delighted to welcome the show’s return and can’t wait to celebrate it properly this year with the Quayside the focus of the family-friendly fun.

“One of the joys of this event is that everyone can take part in their own time as the event extends over three nights with multiple opportunities to see the choreographed show and have fun controlling the lasers. This truly puts Newcastle on the map as one of the best places in the world to celebrate the New Year period.”

Seb Lee-Delisle added: “I developed Laser Light City during a time when we had to keep our distance from others, and last year we found unity and fun as we played with lasers across the city.

“I’m delighted to take audiences and Laser Light City to the next level in Newcastle and offer an exciting audio-visual laser show we can experience collectively from the banks of the Tyne.”

Details of the shows and chance to try the interactive lasers are:

Friday 30 December:Interactive lasers 17:00 – 23:00

Shows 18:00 / 19:00 / 20:00 / 21:00 / 22:00 / 23:00

Saturday 31 December:

Interactive lasers 17:00 – 01:00

Shows 18:00 / 19:00 / 20:00 / 21:00 / 22:00 / 23:00 / 00:05 / 01:00

Sunday 1 January:

Interactive lasers 17:00 – 23:00

Shows 18:00 / 19:00 / 20:00 / 21:00 / 22:00 / 23:00

The best viewing area for the show is on the Quayside between the law courts and Millennium Bridge and will be clearly signposted on the nights.

