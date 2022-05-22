Former England and Newcastle United manager Kevin Keegan.

Kevin Keegan will once again take to the stage of the Hedworth Hall in the first sportsman dinner to be held at the venue in almost four years.

The night will feature a chat by the main man himself, before the floor will be opened up to guests to quiz the man they hailed as King during his reign at Newcastle United.

Keegan managed Newcastle from 1992 to 1997 where he helped them win promotion as First Division champions. He returned in January 2008 under Mike Ashley, but resigned eight-months later.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He also managed Fulham and Manchester City helping both teams to win promotion as champions during his time at the clubs.

Keegan was also an extremely popular player at Newcastle United, playing for the club for two seasons between 1982 and 1984.

Owner of the Hedworth Hall Tony Singh said: “This will be the first sportsman dinner talk we have held at The Hedworth Hall in over four years, so the fact we have King Kev as our first speaker is fantastic.

“We are delighted to be able to welcome him back. He has been to the Hedworth Hall a few times, the last time alongside former Sunderland manager Peter Reid. We do expect this night to be a sell-out.”

In the past sporting legends including Tyson Fury, Sugar Ray Leonard, Anthony Joshua, Gazza, Alan Shearer, Niall Quinn and Lee Clarke.

Tickets are priced £50.00 and will be available for sale, from Monday, by visiting www.hedworthhall.co.uk or by calling into the venue.

A limited number of VIP tickets will also be available, priced £100.

Both tickets include a curry banquet served to the tables.

The Hedworth Hall has kindly provided the Gazette has two standard tickets to give away for the talk.

For a chance of winning, answer this question:

Which German club did Kevin Keegan play for between 1977 and 1980?

Email your answers and details to [email protected]