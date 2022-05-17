Nine things for children to do during the half-term holidays in South Tyneside

Once again the half-term holidays are approaching and every parent’s worst nightmare is hearing the words “I’m bored” the first day of the holidays. So we’ve put together this guide of of activities the kids can enjoy during the half-term holidays:

Jubilee events

The half-term holidays falls during the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations which provides plenty of opportunities for you to entertain your kids. Check your local community centre, park or even with neighbours to see if there’s any jubilee parties taking place. You could also celebrate the occasion by encouraging the kids to make their own decorations or bake some royal themed cakes.

Ocean Beach Pleasure Park

The Word

South Shields based The Word is the perfect play to take children for an inexpensive day out. There are a range of activities and exhibitions for youngsters to enjoy.

School holiday sports activities

If you want to keep the kids off their games consoles and phones during half term sign them up for a sports camp. There are a range of camps including football and tennis right across South Tyneside. For more information visit https://www.southtyneside.gov.uk/article/73124/School-holiday-sports-activities

Pongo’s Party

Take a trip to the Custom’s House for a fun-filled show about the farm featuring the voices of Justin Fletcher and Nicole Davis from CBeebies. For ticket prices and more information visit www.customshouse.co.uk or call 0191 454 1234.

Magazine Making

Cleadon Park Library will be hosting a session for children to make mini magazines with artist Lizzie Lovejoy. More information can be found at https://www.visitsouthtyneside.co.uk/article/74987/Zine-Making-with-Lizzie-Lovejoy

Cineworld Boldon

Why not have a family afternoon out with a trip to the cinema to catch the latest movie whilst munching on some tasty treats?

As the whether gets warmer take a family trip out to the fair where there’s a variety of rides for the littlest to the biggest members of your family. What’s your favourite ride at the fair?

Jarrow Hall

Travel back in time to Anglo-Saxon Britain to explore an Anglo-Saxon Farm, Village and Bede Museum. Discover what everyday life was like over one thousand years ago.

Planet Circus