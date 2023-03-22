The Premier League’s pause to make space for the 2022 winter World Cup in Qatar may mean the end of the season still feels like a long way away to some, but the final international break of the season is finally upon us.

But for those of us who are used to turning up at fixtures on a Saturday afternoon there is still plenty of football to enjoy across the region. This is our run down of some options in and around Newcastle, North and South Tyneside and Northumberland if you fancy a change of surroundings away from St James’ Park this weekend.

Before heading into non league, Newcastle fans may fancy a game with everything to fight for at both end of the League Two table. 23rd place Hartlepool United host high flying Leyton Orient this Saturday with both teams desperately needing three points. Kick off in County Durham is at 3pm.

North East football clubs to visit during Newcastle United's international break and ticket deals clubs are offering. Blyth Spartans are one of the teams at home this weekend. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Another local fixture where both teams are still fighting for every point can be found in Northumberland where Blyth Spartans host Chester FC. The hosts are four points away from safety in the relegation places going into this weekend while Chester sit third.

A big crowd is expected at South Shields FC, a club looking for a well earned promotion to the National League North this year. They currently sit 13 points clear in the Northern Premier League’s top spot and host second placed Radcliffe FC on Saturday.

The South Tyneside club are expecting a huge crowd and fantastic atmosphere at the 3pm kick off which could prove to be vital to their promotion hopes. Fans wanting to attend are strongly advised by the club to order tickets in advance through the club’s ticket portal.

One step down in the Northern Premier League Division One, Hebburn Town, who sit second in their league, host relegation threatened Lincoln United in South Tyneside. The club are embracing Non League day with an offer of free entry to all under 16s accompanied by an adult. Adult tickets will be priced at £8 for the 3pm kick off.