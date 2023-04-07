North East to light up blue for World Parkinson’s Day 2023
Attractions and famous buildings across the region will be lit up in blue.
For World Parkinson’s Day on Tuesday 11 April, key landmarks across the North East including Gateshead’s Millennium Bridge, the Beacon of Light in Sunderland, the Metrocentre in Gateshead and The University Hospital of North Tees are lighting up blue to show their support for people living with Parkinson's.
The awareness day celebrates the global Parkinson’s community and shines a light on the condition.
Parkinson's is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world and there is currently no cure. In the UK alone, over 145,000 people are living with Parkinson’s. To mark World Parkinson’s Day this year, Parkinson’s UK is looking to highlight all that is bright and brilliant within the community and beyond.
More local monuments set to shine a spotlight on Parkinson’s include Redcar Beacon, Newcastle Civic Centre, Sunderland Royal Hospital, Bishop Auckland Town Hall, Redcar Leisure and Community Heart, and the University Hospital of Hartlepool.
The Northumberland Tyne and Wear Active Persons Branch of Parkinson’s UK will be hosting a Parkinson’s awareness event at the Metrocentre’s Community Hub on the day where attendees can meet local Parkinson’s advisers, watch a Dance for Parkinson’s performance, join accessible yoga taster sessions and more.
The free event will be held from 10:30am until 3:30pm on Tuesday, April 11 at the Metrocentre Community Hub located on the Upper Green Mall at the Metrocentre, Gateshead.
Paul Jackson-Clark, Director of Fundraising and Experience at Parkinson’s UK, said: “We are delighted that all of these locations are supporting the Parkinson’s community and turning blue in celebration. Lighting up on World Parkinson’s Day can start conversations, raise awareness and help people feel less alone. We hope it inspires other landmarks and businesses to celebrate the bright and brilliant and support everyone affected by this condition.”
Kirsty McDowell, Area Development Manager, Parkinson’s UK added: “World Parkinson’s Day is a great opportunity for us to show the thousands of people affected by the condition across the North East that they are not alone. I’m grateful for our fantastic volunteers who have helped get these locations to light up.”