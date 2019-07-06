North East welcomes new crazy golf course to the region and it looks amazing!
A brand new crazy golf course is open for business and welcoming customers in the North East.
Ghetto Golf, the mutli award-winning, adult-only leisure attraction, has launched a new branch in Newcastle – and as of Friday, July 5 you can go and try your hand at 18 themed golf holes.
More than 5,000 golf balls were ordered ahead of opening, with 1200 litres of paint used to get their new site at Hoults Yard ready for action.
Owner Kip Piper said the team hopes to offer something that will ‘shock, surprise and entertain’.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
He said: “We’ve had over 10,000 people visit our Newcastle website and as we get even closer to our opening date, we can’t wait to start sharing more of what’s to come; including one of our favourite holes, the life-size teddy picker. Based on the retro arcade game, we’ve collected hundreds of soft toys to create a larger than life experience that we hope will bring back some nostalgic memories with a fun twist.
He added: “Our daring attitude and creative nature captures everything that Ghetto Golf stands for so it’s important that we get this across in our customer experience and hold nothing back.”
Other holes are influenced by popular destinations and attractions, all of which have been given a true Ghetto Golf makeover to create the likes of a skate park and neon art show.
The brand has also used a number of local artists in the project and as its most ambitious course to date, the space boasts the largest spray-painted rooms of all its venues.