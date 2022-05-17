Organisers promise 'best yet' as Jarrow Festival returns for 2022 - this is what's in store

Organisers of The Jarrow Festival say it will return to full swing this year after a much scaled-down event last summer and a period of absence due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival will also coincide with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee extended bank holiday weekend.

Fred Hemmer, chairperson of Jarrow Festival Committee, said: “Though there was inevitable disruption over the last two years, we still managed to stage a ‘mini festival’ in August last year which was well supported and enjoyed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayor of South Tyneside Councillor Pat Hay and Jarrow Festival committee chairman Fred Hemmer launch the 2022 Festival at Jarrow Focus.

“We are sure that, despite the difficulties many of our community organisations have experienced, the Jarrow Festival 2022 will be one of the most successful and enjoyable yet.

"It also provides the town with the opportunity to mark and celebrate our Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.”

He added: “We remain a strong, vibrant and close community which is why we believe it is important that we continue to celebrate the Jarrow Festival.”

Events begin on Friday, May 27, with a variety of activities taking place across Jarrow over the June half term holiday and Jubilee weekend, ending on Sunday 5 June.

Fun times at a previous Jarrow Festival.

Attractions include art and history exhibitions, craft sessions, music, children’s activities, guided tours of St Paul’s Church, afternoon teas, performing arts workshop, sports activities, storytelling, picnics and much more.

Events will take place at venues across the town, including Jarrow Hall, Jarrow Focus, West Park Jarrow, community associations, the Viking Centre and churches.

Mayor of South Tyneside, Councillor Pat Hay, joined organisers, Jarrow Festival Committee, at Jarrow Focus Theatre to launch the festival, which marks 34 years this year.

“It’s wonderful to see the Jarrow Festival returning,” said the Mayor.

Fun times at a previous Jarrow Festival.

“It is always a fantastic, vibrant family event with something for all ages to enjoy. It is also a wonderful way of bringing together local people and communities again after a difficult period for many.

“The festival is a true celebration of art, culture, education and sport, and has gone from strength to strength over the years since its revival in 1988.

“It is set to be even more special this year as communities celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

"It would be wonderful to see as many people as possible coming along and enjoying the events and activities on offer to make it a real celebration.”

Some of the highlights of the festival include family fun days on:

Saturday May 28, from 11am to 3pm, at Perth Green Community Association.

Sunday May 29, from 11am to 3pm, at Hedworthfield Community Association.

Sunday June 5, from 2pm to 5pm, at Bilton Hall Community Trust.

St Paul’s Church will also be holding daily guided tours as well as arts and crafts displays.

Jarrow Hall, Anglo-saxon Farm, Village and Bede Museum is hosting exhibitions, workshops, re-enactments and demonstrations throughout the week as well as the Jarrow Folk Festival and picnic in the gardens from 11am to 4pm, on Saturday, May 28

Queen’s Platinum Jubilee-themed events include an afternoon tea, Jubilee film show and entertainment from the ‘Hudson Sisters’ on Tuesday, May 31, at Jarrow Focus Theatre (Tickets required).

On Wednesday, June 1, North East illustrator Liz Million will also be engaging visitors to Jarrow Focus in a fun Jubilee-themed draw-a-long session and a Jubilee Family Social will take place at Hedworthfield CA.

Jarrow Choral Society will be staging a summer concert in Christ Church Jarrow on Thursday, June 2, at 7.30pm (Tickets are required) and Roseway House Care Home is also holding a street party from 11am to 4pm.

This year’s Jarrow Festival has been supported by National Lottery, Big Local Jarrow, Groundwork, Jarrow Focus, Barbour Foundation, Sir James Knott Trust and the Council.