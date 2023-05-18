Mayor of South Tyneside Cllr Pat Hay with Jarrow Festival Committee Chair Fred Hemmer, at Jarrow Hall, launching this years festival.

The annual Jarrow Festival kicks off on Friday, May 26 with a variety of events taking place across Jarrow over the June half term holiday and South Tyneside Council have released the full schedule for the week.

Attractions include art and history exhibitions, craft sessions, music, children’s activities, guided tours, afternoon teas, performing arts workshop, sports activities, discos, fun days and much more.

Activities will also take place at venues across the town, including Jarrow Hall, children’s centres, community associations, the Viking Centre and local churches.

The Mayor of South Tyneside, Councillor Pat Hay, joined organisers, Jarrow Festival Committee, at Jarrow Hall to launch the festival, which marks 35 years this year.

The Mayor said: “The Jarrow Festival is always a fantastic, vibrant family event with something for all ages to enjoy. It is also a wonderful way of bringing together local people and communities.

“The festival is a true celebration of art, culture, education and sport, and has gone from strength to strength over the years since its revival in 1988.

“It would be wonderful to see as many people as possible coming along and enjoying the events and activities on offer.”

Jarrow Hall, Anglo-saxon Farm, Village and Bede Museum is hosting exhibitions, workshops, trails, crafts and activities throughout the week as well as the Jarrow Folk Festival with music, crafts and workshops in the gardens on Sunday, May 28.

St Paul’s Church will also be holding guided tours as well as arts and crafts displays and a Lecture on Bede’s Island, given by University of Leeds’ Chair of Art History, Professor Catherine E Karkov.

Primrose Community Association is hosting a Mary Poppins theme party on Wednesday, May 31, afternoon tea on Friday, June 2 and a children’s disco on Saturday, June 3.

On Wednesday, May 31, Costume historian Meridith Towne will be exploring sixties and seventies fashions inspired by the space race in a talk at 2pm at Jarrow Focus. Entry is £3 each.

Jarrow Choral Society is holding a free open rehearsal at Grange Road Baptist Church Hall, Jarrow, on Thursday, June 1 while Jarrow Focus will also be hosting a circus skills session the following day.

A family fun day will take place on Sunday, June 4 at Bilton Hall Community Trust in Low Simonside.

Fred Hemmer, Chairperson of Jarrow Festival Committee, said: “We remain a strong, vibrant and close community which is why we believe it is important that we continue to celebrate the Jarrow Festival. We hope that as many people as possible will come along and support the events which our local organisations have made great efforts to provide.”

This year’s Jarrow Festival is being delivered by the Jarrow Festival Committee with the support of The National Lottery Community Fund, Big Local Jarrow, Groundwork South and North Tyneside, Jarrow Hall, Hive Coffee Company and Jarrow and Boldon Community Area Forum.

For full details of the Jarrow Festival programme of activities, anyone interested can pick up a booklet from local community centres or libraries.