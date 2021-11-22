Various gifts will be on offer at the Christmas Wonderland Fair at Jarrow Hall.

The Christmas Wonderland Fair is running on Saturday and Sunday, November 27 and 28, from 10am to 4pm, at Jarrow Hall.

The event was previously held at Haven Point, and this year is being delivered in partnership with Groundwork South & North Tyneside, giving shoppers the opportunity to get their Christmas shopping all wrapped up

Organisers say visitors can expect to find everything from beautiful arts and crafts, jewellery, trinkets and decorations to seasonal food and drink across more than 40 stalls. Entry is free.

Councillor Joan Atkinson, Deputy Leader of South Tyneside Council with responsibility for Culture and Leisure, said: “With the countdown to the festive season fast approaching, I’m sure many people will be thinking about their Christmas shopping.

“The Christmas Wonderland Fair is always really popular with both residents and visitors. It gives people an opportunity to find some unique and lovingly handcrafted Christmas gifts for family and friends while enjoying a great day out full of festivities.

“It also showcases some of the most talented craftspeople and traders from around the area. With a great variety of sellers and an excellent choice of gifts and treats, it is the ideal place to find that ‘something special’ for Christmas.”

Andrew Watts, Chief Executive Officer of Groundwork South & North Tyneside, said: “We are delighted to host the Christmas Wonderland Fair at Jarrow Hall this year.

“We have worked in partnership with South Tyneside Council on the Christmas Fair for a number of years and were disappointed to not be able to hold the fair last year. We are pleased to be able to support local crafts people to bring their gifts and treats to Jarrow Hall."

The annual Christmas Fair forms part of South Tyneside’s Christmas Wonderland programme of events and entertainment for families to enjoy throughout the festive period.

Other highlights of this year’s Christmas Wonderland programme include the borough’s three festive lights switch-on events in South Shields on November 24, Jarrow on November 26, and Hebburn, November 29.

The Christmas Wonderland Parade returns to Ocean Road on Friday, December 10, ahead of an amazing evening of family-friendly entertainment, music and stunning fireworks set to Christmas tunes at the seafront.

Jarrow Hall. Picture by FRANK REID

The South Tyneside Virtual Christmas Carol Concert being streamed on the council’s YouTube channel on Friday, December 10.

The Market Square is also hosting special Christmas Markets on Friday and Saturday December 17 and 18, where shoppers can browse a variety of market stalls and enjoy street food, live music and entertainment.

South Tyneside’s Christmas Wonderland programme is being delivered by South Tyneside Council, with support from BBC Newcastle, and aligns with the Council’s key priority to support town centres, villages, high streets and hospitality.

Council chiefs said as Covid-19 remains a significant threat in communities, events will be subject to any Covid-related public health advice in place at the time to help reduce the spread of the virus.

People are encouraged to take up their vaccination offer, respect others and their space, wear face masks if they can’t socially distance or in enclosed spaces, unless exempt, and take a lateral flow test before attending events. Those who are symptomatic or feel unwell should stay home and book a PCR test.