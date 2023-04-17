A serial killer talk is returning to South Shields

Serial Killers & Psychopaths Night will be arriving at The Customs House for a third and final time in May. To wrap up this grand finale of talks, there will be four live psychopath tests throughout the evening.

Following a sold-out night in March, serial killer expert and research psychologist Cheish Merryweather will once again focus on the world’s most-notorious serial killers including Jeffrey Dahmer and Dennis Nilsen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking place on Friday, May 19, the two-hour talk will include the motivations behind serial murder and advice on how to protect yourself from a psychopath.

Serial killer expert and research psychologist Cheish Merryweather

Most Popular

Cheish said: “Surprisingly, the last time we were in South Shields, everyone was very excited about finding out their psychopath scores on the night! This time we have four psychopath tests for the audience on the night and the results are always - well, let’s say ‘fascinating’.

“South Shields has always welcomed our serial killer talks and we’re impressed with just how many true crime fans there are in the town. It’s a great night for others to socialise and meet like-minded souls.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Because of the nature of the talk, there’s a recommendation of age 16 and over for the event, which has a running time of 120 minutes, plus a 15-minute interval.

:: Serial Killers & Psychopaths Night takes place at 7.30pm on Friday, May 19, 2023 at The Customs, Mill Dam, South Shields.