‘Pushing the Boat Out’ celebrates the importance of shipbuilding and ship repair to the riverside communities of South Shields, Jarrow and Hebburn, where thousands were once employed in an industry for which the Tyne had a global reputation of excellence.

A flotilla of exquisitely detailed ship models, including loans from the National Maritime Museum, is on show alongside shipyard workers’ tools of the trade and many nostalgic photographs.

Artworks by Peter Burns, a former shipyard plater, will be paired with a new series by the legendary South Shields artist Robert Olley, inspired by shipyard trades, on show for the first time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Shields Museum and Art Gallery, Ocean Road

The exhibition also shares the personal stories of people who were involved in shipbuilding and ship repair, following on from a major oral history project to capture memories of life on the yards and docks of South Tyneside.

Geoff Woodward, museum manager, said: “This very special exhibition provides a unique opportunity to celebrate the proud story of shipbuilding, ship repair and associated industries in South Tyneside.

"We’d like to express our thanks to everyone who contributed to the exhibition.”

Image © 'The Rivet Cooker' by Robert Olley

The exhibition opened on Saturday, May 28, and runs until November 12.

The museum’s present opening hours are 10am to 5pm Monday to Friday, and 11am to 4pm on Saturdays.

For full details of opening times, events, and facilities available, please visit the website https://southshieldsmuseum.org.uk/

South Shields Museum and Art Gallery holds extensive collections of local art portraying the area by local artists.