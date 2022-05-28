‘Pushing the Boat Out’ celebrates the importance of shipbuilding and ship repair to the riverside communities of South Shields, Jarrow and Hebburn, where thousands were once employed in an industry for which the Tyne had a global reputation of excellence.
A flotilla of exquisitely detailed ship models, including loans from the National Maritime Museum, is on show alongside shipyard workers’ tools of the trade and many nostalgic photographs.
Artworks by Peter Burns, a former shipyard plater, will be paired with a new series by the legendary South Shields artist Robert Olley, inspired by shipyard trades, on show for the first time.
Olley, a former mine worker, is known for featuring the area’s coal industry in his work, but his new series sees his vision focus on its other former industrial powerhouse – the shipyards and their workers.
The exhibition also shares the personal stories of people who were involved in shipbuilding and ship repair, following on from a major oral history project to capture memories of life on the yards and docks of South Tyneside.
Geoff Woodward, museum manager, said: “This very special exhibition provides a unique opportunity to celebrate the proud story of shipbuilding, ship repair and associated industries in South Tyneside.
"We’d like to express our thanks to everyone who contributed to the exhibition.”
The exhibition opened on Saturday, May 28, and runs until November 12.
The museum’s present opening hours are 10am to 5pm Monday to Friday, and 11am to 4pm on Saturdays.
For full details of opening times, events, and facilities available, please visit the website https://southshieldsmuseum.org.uk/
South Shields Museum and Art Gallery holds extensive collections of local art portraying the area by local artists.
The art collection dates from 1873 when the former Mechanics Institute building reopened as South Shields' first free public library.The Museum today occupies the whole of the former library building and the fine art collection consists of approximately 500 items including works by nationally recognised artists such as Charles Napier Hemy ('The Last Boat In'), Thomas Sidney Cooper, ('The Approaching Storm') and Harold Harvey ('Blackberrying').