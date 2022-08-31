Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Red Arrows flying across the region on the day of the Great North Run is a tradition which makes for one of the weekend’s most iconic sights, and the acrobatic planes are set to return once again this year.

The race will be returning to tradition this year by using the Newcastle to South Shields route after the 2021 edition of the race started and finished in Newcastle. This was the first race following the string of lockdowns as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Tradition is set to return this year according to the RAF website which is suggesting the Red Arrows will be performing at this year’s Great North Run. Last year’s event saw the return of the Red Arrows following 2020’s cancellation and 2019’s absence due to an international event for the team.

Red Arrows: When can Great North Run participants and crowds expect to see displays throughout the weekend? (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

In addition to their traditional flypast over the Tyne Bridge, the 2022 Great North Run is expected to see a full display from the squad of pilots at South Shields. This is expected to be a full display sequence rather than a flyover.

What times are the Red Arrows expected to be seen at the 2022 Great North Run?

The famous sight of the Red Arrows flying over the Tyne Bridge and the waves of runners is currently expected to happen at 11pm on race day, Sunday September 11. This is around 15 minutes after the elite men and masses races begin while the elite wheelchair, elite women and visually impared runners will already be in Gateshead and working their way towards the coast.

It is the end of the race at South Shields where the planes will make their second appearance, although they often circle back around Newcastle after the flypast so there may be another chance for spectators to get a photo.