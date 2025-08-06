Lineup to prohibited items: everything you need to know about Hardwick Festival

It’s one of the North East’s biggest festivals and it’s back with a bang this month!

Taking place in the grounds of Hardwick Hall, near Sedgefield in County Durham, here’s everything you need to know about Hardwick Festival.

Hardwick Festival takes place this weekend | Submitted

When

Hardwick Festival takes place from Friday, August 15 to Sunday, August 17.

Friday: Gates open 3pm | Music from 4pm .

Saturday: Gates open 1pm | Music from 2pm .

Sunday: Gates open 1pm | Music from 2pm

Age policy

All ages welcome

Under-14s must be accompanied by an adult

Under-5s go free (max two per adult)

Friday 15 August

The weekend kicks off in style with Scissor Sisters, bringing their iconic hits such as I Don’t Feel Like Dancin’ and Take Your Mama to the Main Stage for a high-energy opening night. They’re joined by powerhouse vocalist Sam Ryder, indie favourites The K’s, and rising stars The Royston Club, Rianne Downey and Charlie Floyd.

Over at the Treehouse Arena, expect funk and soul grooves from The Brand New Heavies, plus sets from Abel, Craig Smith, and more, closing with a special back-to-back DJ set from Karl Frampton and Michael Johnson.

Saturday 16 August

Pet Shop Boys headline on the Saturday | Submitted

Saturday sees synth-pop legends Pet Shop Boys headline with their Dreamworld – The Greatest Hits Live show, bringing timeless classics like West End Girls and It’s a Sin to Hardwick’s Main Stage.

They’re joined by indie heavyweights The Lathums, alt-rock innovators Everything Everything, and North East star Andrew Cushin, plus The Clause, The Rosadocs, Deco and North Riding.

The Treehouse Arena will be buzzing with eclectic live performances from Alabama 3, K-Klass, Everly Pregnant Brothers, and more.

Sunday 17 August

Olly Murs performs on the Sunday | Submitted

The festival closes with a bang as pop superstar Olly Murs takes the Main Stage with hit singles like Troublemaker and Heart Skips a Beat.

Joining him are multi-platinum singer-songwriter Tom Walker, reggae royalty The Wailers, and feel-good favourites Scouting for Girls, alongside Elvana, The Lilacs, and Sonny Tennet.

Sunday’s Treehouse Arena features crowd-pleasers including Toploader, Jamie Lawson, D:Ream, and more, while Boogie Wonderland keeps the celebrations alive with sets from Dan Shake, Horse Meat Disco, and Brandon Block.

Into the Woods

Into the Woods has becomes one of Hardwick’s most unique spaces, with a stage amongst the trees for an after hours experience.

Expect sets from a roster of talent, including Soley, Gaskin, K-Klass, Jeremy Healy, Jo Mills and Linden C, alongside legendary names like DJ Pippi, Tony Hutchinson, Kev Cannon, and Jakkscat.

And for those who want to get their boogie on through the day, the legendary Boogie Wonderland, led by DJ Murray Mint brings a retro twist, blasts 70s disco under the Hardwick sun.

Discover the Courtyard Stage at Hardwick Festival, where House music reigns supreme! Set within a historic 19th-century courtyard, this stage offers a great atmosphere as top House DJs deliver electrifying sets. DJs this year includes Kenny Dope, Dan Shake and Horse Meat Disco.

Family area

Families can head to the dedicated Family Area, where little ones can enjoy creative workshops, live children’s shows and a vibrant funfair packed with rides and games.

Food & drink

From gourmet street food to global flavours, artisan vendors to sweet treats, there will be a broad range of food vendors. Sip cocktails in Boogie Wonderland, sample local craft beer, or celebrate with bubbles at the Champagne Bar.

Tickets & on-the-day sales

Tickets, camping passes, and VIP packages are available now at hardwickfestival.co.uk. On-the-day tickets will be available at the on-site box office if not sold out (check website for updates).

Day tickets are priced from £79 and weekend tickets from £189.

Camping & glamping

There’s a variety of overnight options. General Camping offers spacious pitches where festival-goers can set up their own tents, complete with access to showers and communal cooking areas .

For families, the Family-Friendly Camping zone provides a quieter, more relaxed atmosphere.

If you’re after a more luxurious experience, Luxury Glamping is the way to go, think fully furnished bell tents complete with real beds, cosy bedding, and a selection of premium extras that bring hotel-style comfort to the great outdoors.

Meanwhile, those arriving in their own campervans can take advantage of Motorhome Pitches, which offer designated spaces with all the essential facilities.

Getting there

By car, the site is minutes from the A1(M) and A177, with clear festival signage to guide you straight to the gates.

If you’re arriving by taxi or being dropped off, there are designated areas for easy access, along with a safe underpass.

For those using public transport, regular bus and rail links connect nearby towns and cities, including Durham and Darlington.

On-site parking is available for those driving, and there are accessible parking options for disabled visitors.

What to bring (and what not to)

Allowed items include small bags no larger than A4 size, compact cameras and sun cream (non-aerosol).

Certain items are strictly not allowed on site, including alcohol, glass bottles, large bags, chairs, umbrellas and aerosols over 250ml. For safety reasons, fireworks, flares and drones are also prohibited.