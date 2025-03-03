See spectacular ice carving display as Fire & Ice Festival returns to Durham

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 3rd Mar 2025, 10:18 BST

One of Durham’s most-popular events was back to turn up the heat over half-term.

Tens of thousands of people flocked to Durham City across the two-day Fire & Ice Festival, which took place on February 28 and March 1. Here’s some highlights.

There was huge footfall to the city over the two days of the event, on February 28 and March 1, with the live demos in Market Place proving a big attraction.

1. Turning up the heat

The team from ice sculpture specialists Glacial Arts were back in the city with live carving sessions. They've worked on major projects, including creating pieces for Game of Thrones.

2. Very Cool!

Visitors could follow the trail around the city with 10 different sculptures. A French horn sculpture was in place outside Durham Cathedral.

3. Follow the trail

This year's theme was music, with some imaginative pieces including this Sony Walkman outside of Moon jewellery in Silver Street.

4. Hitting the right note

