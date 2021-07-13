Shields Gazette crossword answers: Here are the solutions for our latest batch of puzzles

We will be uploading new challenges to the website every day so hopefully you will always find one to enjoy - including crosswords, cryptic crosswords, sudoku and word wheels.

ANSWERS BELOW - both crossword and cryptic crossword

12/07/21 DOUBLE CROSSWORD:

Cryptic: Across: 1 Weather glass; 7 Logic; 8 Beano; 9 Ova; 10 Exporters; 11 Slates; 12 Miners; 15

Hitch-hike; 17 Alb; 18 Round; 19 Draft; 21 Show one's hand. Down: 1 Who goes there?; 2 Hag; 3

Recipe; 4 Libertine; 5 Scale; 6 Noises abroad; 7 Llama; 10 Eye shadow; 13 Exact; 14 Ridden; 16

Tough; 20 Ass.

Quick: Across: 1 Scarlet fever; 7 Cater; 8 Hyena; 9 Tug; 10 Misguided; 11 Nodose; 12 Strain; 15

Inspected; 17 Ado; 18 Thong; 19 Feast; 21 Charnel house. Down: 1 Substantiate; 2 Let; 3 Thrash; 4

Exhausted; 5 Emend; 6 Maiden voyage; 7 Caged; 10 Messenger; 13 Apart; 14 Stifle; 16 Sloth; 20 Ash.

13/07/21 DOUBLE CROSSWORD:

Cryptic: Across: 1 Capped; 4 Stamps; 9 Electric organ; 10 Prepare; 11 Ideal; 12 Radio; 14 Astir; 18

Ashen; 19 Classes; 21 Sort things out; 22 Steady; 23 Clamps. Down: 1 Creeps; 2 Prefer a charge; 3

Extra; 5 Tropics; 6 Magnetic storm; 7 Single; 8 Hiker; 13 Ignited; 15 Lasses; 16 Acrid; 17 As it is; 20

Angel.

Quick: Across: 1 Unsafe; 4 Dapper; 9 Embellishment; 10 Serpent; 11 Erect; 12 Pinch; 14 Remit; 18

Brain; 19 Attract; 21 Unimaginative; 22 Denote; 23 Pennon. Down: 1 Uneasy; 2 Subordination; 3

False; 5 Achieve; 6 Premeditation; 7 Rotate; 8 Mirth; 13 Contact; 15 Abound; 16 Mania; 17 Strewn;

20 Tease.

14/07/21 DOUBLE CROSSWORD:

Cryptic: Across: 1 Meat safe; 5 Scar; 9 Spur; 10 Strident; 11 Order; 12 Rotunda; 13 For the present;

18 Trainers; 19 Idea; 20 Enthuse; 21 Drill; 22 Tart; 23 Stampede. Down: 2 Esparto; 3 Torrent; 4

Future perfect; 6 Cleanse; 7 Retract; 8 Tiptoe; 13 Fittest; 14 Reactor; 15 Honour; 16 Stirrup; 17

Needled.

Quick: Across: 1 Pretence; 5 Pelf; 9 Apse; 10 Instruct; 11 Booth; 12 Imitate; 13 Effectiveness; 18

Ceremony; 19 Tire; 20 Trivial; 21 Prior; 22 Deep; 23 Eyeglass. Down: 2 Reproof; 3 Theatre; 4

Conditionally; 6 Emulate; 7 Fitness; 8 Strive; 13 Excited; 14 Furtive; 15 Commit; 16 Natural; 17

Serious.

15/07/21 DOUBLE CROSSWORD:

Cryptic: Across: 1 Service flat; 9 Outings; 10 Aisle; 11 Senna; 12 Overeat; 13 Reefer; 15 Astern; 18

Creeper; 20 Thief; 22 Nears; 23 Braille; 24 Where are you. Down: 2 Eaten; 3 Vintage; 4 Custom; 5

Flame; 6 Austere; 7 Horse racing; 8 Setting free; 14 Eyewash; 16 Situate; 17 Arabia; 19 Poser; 21

Igloo.

Quick: Across: 1 Manufacture; 9 Relents; 10 Irate; 11 Tutor; 12 Special; 13 Envied; 15 Player; 18

Hateful; 20 Split; 22 Occur; 23 Glimmer; 24 Investigate. Down: 2 Allot; 3 Unnerve; 4 Assess; 5 Twice;

6 Reality; 7 Brotherhood; 8 Declaratory; 14 Vatican; 16 Lasting; 17 Slight; 19 Force; 21 Limit.

16/07/21 DOUBLE CROSSWORD:

Cryptic: Across: 1 Iron; 3 Converge; 8 Cuff; 9 Last to go; 11 Exchange rate; 13 Stroke; 14 Unable; 17

Indifference; 20 Festival; 21 Fall; 22 Resigned; 23 Bend. Down: 1 Increase; 2 Officer; 4 Orange; 5

Veterinary; 6 Roost; 7 Eros; 10 Back-biting; 12 Revealed; 15 Bandage; 16 Efface; 18 Nests; 19 Afar.

Quick: Across: 1 Aids; 3 Estimate; 8 Then; 9 Plumbing; 11 Disadvantage; 13 Torpor; 14 Writer; 17

Intimidation; 20 Initiate; 21 Pure; 22 Keenness; 23 Bear. Down: 1 Antidote; 2 Dresser; 4 Sultan; 5

Immaterial; 6 Aging; 7 Eggs; 10 Admonition; 12 Grandeur; 15 Tribute; 16 Hiatus; 18 Noise; 19 Risk.

17/07/21 DOUBLE CROSSWORD:

Cryptic: Across: 3 Agreement; 8 Tray; 9 Sentences; 10 Catchy; 11 Brace; 14 Liner; 15 Echo; 16 Tears;

18 Send; 20 Tenon; 21 Gills; 24 Blames; 25 Forestall; 26 Bede; 27 Leathered. Down: 1 Stocklist; 2

Battening; 4 Grey; 5 Enter; 6 Menace; 7 Noel; 9 Short; 11 Brass; 12 Economies; 13 Roundsmen; 17

Still; 19 Direct; 22 Lathe; 23 Pole; 24 Blue.

Quick: Across: 3 Cleverest; 8 Navy; 9 Protector; 10 Barque; 11 Cloud; 14 Leans; 15 Pear; 16 Elver; 18

Ties; 20 Oaths; 21 Dirty; 24 Record; 25 Outfitter; 26 Seen; 27 Wellbeing. Down: 1 Inability; 2

Overrated; 4 Lure; 5 Vital; 6 Recoup; 7 Stop; 9 Purse; 11 Covey; 12 Destroyer; 13 President; 17 Rover;