Six places to go with toddlers in South Tyneside this winter
Keeping little ones occupied can be tricky particularly especially during the winter months when it’s too cold for days out to the beach or the park. Fear not, there’s still plenty of things in South Tyneside your little ones can enjoy until the weather warms up again.
1) Haven Point
It may be too cold to splash in the sea but you can always head to Haven Point’s swimming pool to enjoy some water fun with slides, bubbles sprays and bubble pools.
2) The Dunes
Let the little ones run wild at the indoor soft play on the seafront. There’s plenty for them to enjoy with slides, climbing frames and even a football court for them to burn all their energy.
3) Cineworld Boldon
If your toddlers enjoy watching film a trip to the cinema with lots of snacks is always a good shout on cold winter’s day. There are special screenings aimed at smaller children.
4) Sensory classes
Sensory classes are great toddlers as it helps to build nerve connections in the brain, encourages the development of motor skills and supports language development.
5) Play tots
Based at South Tyneside Gymnastics Centre, these play sessions are a great way to keep little ones entertained and make friends. The sessions include soft play, toys, bouncy track, sponge pit, songs and movement.
6) ARTventurers South Shields, Jarrow & Hebburn
These sessions are perfect for babies and toddlers who love to explore and get messy. The sessions aim to get children interested in art from a young age.