The Dolly Mixtures performing at The Customs House.

Six things to do in South Shields over the August Bank Holiday weekend

This Bank Holiday weekend looks set to be a scorcher, so why not make the most of the weather by headling along to some of these great events taking place in South Shields.

By Sophie Brownson
Friday, 23 August, 2019, 06:00

Foodies can check out the Great North Feast food festival at Bents Park to enjoy a range of treats, while theatre fans can take a trip to the Customs House to see heart warming show The Dolly Mixtures.

And there's plenty on offer for music fans, as venues across the town get set to hold live music as part of The Crossing The Tyne Festival.

Or just head along to the Trimmers Arms to check out a range of bands across multiple stages.

For those after a day out with the kids, you can't beat an ice cream at Minchella's and a trip to Arbeia Roman Fort.

1. Check out the falconry displays at Arbeia Roman Fort in South Shields

Head along to Arbeia Roman Fort on Saturday, August 24, to see birds of prey in action during an afternoon of falconry displays. Flying displays will begin at 12 noon and entry is free. During the falconry displays there'll be demonstration of how hawks and falcons hunt in the air and on the ground. Visitors will also discover how early Britons used birds of prey for hunting, trading and intimidating enemies.

Photo: Stu Norton

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Enjoy a bite to eat at the Great North Feast Food Festival at Bents Park in South Shieds

The August Bank Holiday sees the return of the popular Great North Feast Food Festival to Bents Park for its second to last event of the summer. Held over the three days, it will feature a range of food and drink from traders, along with live music. Entry is free.

Photo: JPI

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Watch a show at the Customs House in South Shields.

Head along to the Customs House in South Shields to see heart-warming musical The Dolly Mixtures. It will be shown at 2.30pm and again at 7.30pm on Saturday, August 24, and again on Sunday, August 25, at 7.30pm. It tells the story of eight ordinary North East women who toured male dominated social clubs, breaking down barriers and £100,000 along the way. Tickets are priced from £16 and can be bought from the theatre box office.

Photo: JPI

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Crossing The Tyne Festival

The Crossing The Tyne Festival returns for a fifth year with free events running from Friday, August 23, through to Sunday, August 25, in both South Shields and North Shields. Events will take place at the Shields Ferry and at venues across South Shields including live music at The Marsden Rattler from 1pm on Saturday and Ziggys from 2.45pm.

Photo: JPI

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 2