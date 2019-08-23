Six things to do in South Shields over the August Bank Holiday weekend
This Bank Holiday weekend looks set to be a scorcher, so why not make the most of the weather by headling along to some of these great events taking place in South Shields.
By Sophie Brownson
Friday, 23 August, 2019, 06:00
Foodies can check out the Great North Feast food festival at Bents Park to enjoy a range of treats, while theatre fans can take a trip to the Customs House to see heart warming show The Dolly Mixtures.
And there's plenty on offer for music fans, as venues across the town get set to hold live music as part of The Crossing The Tyne Festival.
Or just head along to the Trimmers Arms to check out a range of bands across multiple stages.
For those after a day out with the kids, you can't beat an ice cream at Minchella's and a trip to Arbeia Roman Fort.